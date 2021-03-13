Devery Price Hits $0.0069 on Major Exchanges (EVE)

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 13th. During the last seven days, Devery has traded up 9.4% against the dollar. One Devery token can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Devery has a total market cap of $436,322.03 and $8,753.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00048816 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00011034 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $407.43 or 0.00662532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00066339 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00037233 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00025308 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Devery Profile

Devery (CRYPTO:EVE) is a token. It launched on January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,917,116 tokens. The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Devery is devery.io. Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Devery Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Devery should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Devery using one of the exchanges listed above.

