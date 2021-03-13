Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,216 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 55,532 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 284.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,589,209 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655,443 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at about $24,081,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 25.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,842,211 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,795 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at about $12,181,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at about $10,251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

DVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.02.

DVN stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.84, a PEG ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $26.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.53.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

