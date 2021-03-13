DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Steven Robert Pacelli Sells 5,566 Shares

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.92, for a total value of $2,020,012.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Steven Robert Pacelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.98, for a total value of $439,131.42.

On Friday, January 22nd, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total value of $397,956.78.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.85, for a total value of $388,278.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $357.73 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.07 and a 1-year high of $456.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $389.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $374.49. The company has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 147.82, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DXCM. UBS Group raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.35.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 389.7% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,267,809 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $838,454,000 after buying an additional 1,804,722 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in DexCom by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,453,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,016,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,388 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth about $283,445,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in DexCom by 991.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 666,268 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,181,000 after purchasing an additional 605,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 26.7% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,658 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $961,179,000 after purchasing an additional 490,992 shares during the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

