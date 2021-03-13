Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Holdings Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Diageo were worth $32,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in Diageo by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 458,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,762,000 after acquiring an additional 23,377 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in Diageo by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its position in Diageo by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 139,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $167.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.02. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $100.52 and a 52 week high of $170.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $1.5348 dividend. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Diageo’s payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

