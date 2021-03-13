DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

DMAC opened at $9.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.61. The company has a market cap of $182.52 million, a P/E ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 2.58. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $10.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DMAC shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, DiaMedica Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.63.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant proteins for the treatment of kidney and neurological diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

