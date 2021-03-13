Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,885 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 7,134 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $5,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 182.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,008 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $82.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $88.75. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 23.09%.

FANG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stephens upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.69.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

