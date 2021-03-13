Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 466,800 shares, a decline of 68.0% from the February 11th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQOS. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Diginex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,264,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Diginex during the 4th quarter worth $4,469,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diginex during the 4th quarter worth $528,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Diginex in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

EQOS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 809,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,275. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.68. The firm has a market cap of $493.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.27 and a beta of 0.97. Diginex has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $22.95.

About Diginex

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQUOS, a cryptocurrency exchange for the professional and individual investors; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a hot and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Diginex Access, a front-to-back integrated trading platform that provides trading and portfolio management solutions to institutional and professional retail clients.

