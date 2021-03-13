Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stake Lessened by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 87.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,723 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 206,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,822,000 after buying an additional 17,716 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 12,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 121,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,009,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 30,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $3.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.22. The firm has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.37%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.30.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 867 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $117,062.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,719.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total value of $147,281.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,281.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,580 shares of company stock worth $7,439,213 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.