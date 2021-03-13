Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) will announce $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.17. Digital Turbine posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 280%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $88.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on APPS shares. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Maxim Group raised their target price on Digital Turbine from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Digital Turbine from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.31.

In related news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $2,205,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPS. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the third quarter worth about $52,596,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 2,892.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 781,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,190,000 after purchasing an additional 755,181 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the third quarter worth about $23,795,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,257,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $353,900,000 after purchasing an additional 614,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the third quarter worth about $13,053,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:APPS traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,343,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,118,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.90. Digital Turbine has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $102.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 290.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

