Dignity (LON:DTY) Shares Gap Down to $530.00

Dignity plc (LON:DTY) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 530 ($6.92), but opened at GBX 501 ($6.55). Dignity shares last traded at GBX 537 ($7.02), with a volume of 123,979 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 850.30. The company has a market capitalization of £285.64 million and a P/E ratio of -12.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 547.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 567.36.

Dignity Company Profile (LON:DTY)

Dignity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Funeral Services, Crematoria, and PreÂ-arranged Funeral Plans. The Funeral Services segment provides funerals and ancillary items, such as memorials and floral tributes. The Crematoria segment offers cremation services, as well as sells memorials and burial plots at the company operated crematoria and cemeteries.

