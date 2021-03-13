Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Earns Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DIISY opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $18.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.09.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, personal home, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

