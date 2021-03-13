DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) CFO Michael Kuta Sells 10,000 Shares

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) CFO Michael Kuta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $663,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,720.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Kuta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 26th, Michael Kuta sold 1,634 shares of DMC Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $103,530.24.

Shares of BOOM stock opened at $67.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.56. DMC Global Inc. has a one year low of $20.28 and a one year high of $70.00.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $57.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.30 million. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BOOM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of DMC Global from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of DMC Global from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. DMC Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOOM. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DMC Global by 42.2% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,051,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,646,000 after acquiring an additional 312,374 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,899,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,339,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,171,000 after buying an additional 164,253 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 417,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,740,000 after buying an additional 107,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 400.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 90,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 72,270 shares during the last quarter.

About DMC Global

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

