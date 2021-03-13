DNotes 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $40,608.00 (NOTE)

DNotes (CURRENCY:NOTE) traded up 40% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 13th. DNotes has a total market cap of $23,254.80 and $40,608.00 worth of DNotes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DNotes coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DNotes has traded down 39.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About DNotes

DNotes (NOTE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2014. DNotes’ total supply is 155,043,262 coins and its circulating supply is 135,043,262 coins. The official website for DNotes is dnotescoin.com. DNotes’ official Twitter account is @DNotesCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DNotes is a shared stake concept, placing a large percentage of the coins in the hands of many, increasing personal stake and personal interest in the coin in promoting the long term value of the currency. A rapid acceptance by a very large number of individuals and groups generating the most liquidity and high transactional value is their goal.To ensure the best future for DNotes, their development team will remain focused, swift and agile in the relentless pursuit of technology changes and bring you the best as they become available. The development team is currently working on mobile application integration and development. “

Buying and Selling DNotes

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DNotes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DNotes should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DNotes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

