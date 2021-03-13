Dock Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. In the last week, Dock has traded up 147.3% against the dollar. Dock has a total market capitalization of $67.89 million and approximately $58.65 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dock token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00050411 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00010910 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.24 or 0.00672203 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 60.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001282 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00066166 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00037531 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00025494 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

About Dock

DOCK is a token. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 647,697,556 tokens. The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io. Dock’s official website is dock.io. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dock Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars.

