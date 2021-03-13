Dodge & Cox Purchases 309,700 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 83.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 679,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 309,700 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in General Electric were worth $7,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,192,540,000 after purchasing an additional 65,865,371 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 9,183.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,287,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $143,502,000 after acquiring an additional 13,144,071 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,774,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $191,723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,327,429 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,013,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,190,277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 256.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,299,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

GE traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.55. 3,483,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,634,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.48. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

