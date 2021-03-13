Dodge & Cox Sells 18,880 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Dodge & Cox cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,880 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $17,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 98,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,585,000 after buying an additional 13,739 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 553,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,454,000 after buying an additional 58,220 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,074,000. 75.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.80.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,807,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 555,284 shares of company stock worth $106,132,302. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and stock traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $203.14. The company had a trading volume of 89,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,471,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.15. The firm has a market cap of $194.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $117.06 and a 12-month high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

