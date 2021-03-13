Dodge & Cox Sells 355 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Dodge & Cox reduced its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,488.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,954,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705,402 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 252.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,187,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $343,023,000 after buying an additional 1,567,114 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,103,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $331,544,000 after buying an additional 1,020,623 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,956,124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $332,658,000 after buying an additional 45,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,822,983 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $310,016,000 after buying an additional 167,174 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSI stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.74. 8,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,561. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.27. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.77 and a 12 month high of $184.88.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.17%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $1,079,346.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. William Blair started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $162.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.69.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

