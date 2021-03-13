Dodge & Cox Sells 488,100 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Dodge & Cox lowered its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,582,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 488,100 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $155,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 8.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,967,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,745,000 after acquiring an additional 816,155 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 13.5% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,441,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,582,000 after acquiring an additional 886,529 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 4.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,219,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,634,000 after acquiring an additional 242,240 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,818,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,463,000 after buying an additional 35,437 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,524,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,914,000 after buying an additional 1,153,389 shares during the period. 47.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on TECK. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

TECK stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.57. The company had a trading volume of 317,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,829,447. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.34. Teck Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $23.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.0394 dividend. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.