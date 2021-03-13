Dogecoin (DOGE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.28 Billion

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0575 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $7.41 billion and approximately $1.28 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.93 or 0.00379892 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003419 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003541 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000163 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000170 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 128,743,201,388 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

