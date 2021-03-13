Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 149,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,431,000 after acquiring an additional 21,710 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its stake in Dollar General by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,160,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,035,000 after purchasing an additional 67,236 shares during the period. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 16,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DG. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.83.

DG stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $189.90. The company had a trading volume of 10,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,893. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $225.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.84.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

