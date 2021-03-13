Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) PT Lowered to $110.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

DLTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.11.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $108.61 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $115.45. The firm has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.03 and its 200-day moving average is $100.93.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $403,647.66. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 44,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after buying an additional 8,459 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $640,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $341,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 243,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,331,000 after buying an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,364,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

