Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 200.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,045,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $401,070,000 after acquiring an additional 79,770 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 906.8% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 8,751 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $1,329,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 318,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $122,053,000 after acquiring an additional 94,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $357.30. 4,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,191. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.22 and a 1-year high of $435.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $366.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $387.37.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 32.60%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total transaction of $1,892,555.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,862.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $421.22.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

