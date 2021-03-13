Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Releases FY 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) updated its FY 2022

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -1.63–1.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-1.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $240-245 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $238.42 million.Domo also updated its FY22 guidance to ($1.53)-($1.63) EPS.

DOMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Domo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Domo from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domo from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Domo from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Domo from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.43.

Shares of DOMO stock opened at $62.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 3.07. Domo has a 52-week low of $7.62 and a 52-week high of $79.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.63.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $56.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. Domo’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Domo will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,000 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,548 shares in the company, valued at $8,764,652.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 172,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $9,515,029.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 302,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,666,771.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 299,060 shares of company stock valued at $16,260,475. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

