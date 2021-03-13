Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($1.53)-($1.63) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($1.26). The company issued revenue guidance of $240-245 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $238.42 million.Domo also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to -1.63–1.53 EPS.

Shares of Domo stock opened at $62.44 on Friday. Domo has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $79.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 3.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.63.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $56.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Domo will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Domo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Domo from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Domo from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domo from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Domo from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.43.

In other Domo news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,764,652.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 172,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $9,515,029.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 302,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,666,771.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 299,060 shares of company stock valued at $16,260,475 in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

