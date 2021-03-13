Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) CEO Sells $129,462.18 in Stock

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $129,462.18.

Donaldson stock opened at $61.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.08 and a 12-month high of $62.70.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $679.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.97 million. On average, analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.00%.

Several research firms have commented on DCI. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Donaldson by 47,303.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 117,785 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,077,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,235,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,236,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,173,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,583,000 after acquiring an additional 41,926 shares in the last quarter. 78.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

