Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.85 EPS

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.85), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dorel Industries had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.99%.

OTCMKTS:DIIBF traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.04. The stock had a trading volume of 37,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,990. Dorel Industries has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $326.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.82.

Get Dorel Industries alerts:

Separately, TD Securities raised shares of Dorel Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Dorel Industries Company Profile

Dorel Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of diverse portfolio of products brands. It operates through the following segments: Dorel Home, Dorel Juvenile, and Dorel Sports. The Dorel Home segment focuses on the design, sourcing, manufacturing, and distribution of ready-to-assemble furniture, and home furnishings, which includes metal folding furniture, futons, step stools, ladders, and other imported furniture items.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Dorel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.