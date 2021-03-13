DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Receives $64.04 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.96.

DKNG has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of DKNG opened at $71.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.76. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $74.09.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.04 million. DraftKings’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DraftKings will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the third quarter worth $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

