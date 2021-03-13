DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Trading 11.4% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) shot up 11.4% during trading on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $73.00 to $75.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. DraftKings traded as high as $70.60 and last traded at $69.29. 36,204,602 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 115% from the average session volume of 16,871,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.20.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.04.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,386,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,623,000 after purchasing an additional 195,424 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,224,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,362,000 after buying an additional 2,980,635 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,382,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,764 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,269,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,087,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,198,000 after purchasing an additional 484,468 shares during the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.58.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.04 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.