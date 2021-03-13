DREP Price Reaches $0.0144 (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 13th. DREP has a total market capitalization of $57.37 million and approximately $17.98 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DREP has traded up 46.4% against the U.S. dollar. One DREP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DREP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00050598 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00011143 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.54 or 0.00682629 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 48.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001227 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00066274 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00037684 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00025511 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

DREP Profile

DREP (CRYPTO:DREP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 9,986,870,719 coins and its circulating supply is 3,974,035,018 coins. DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family. The official website for DREP is www.drep.org. The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DREP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DREP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.