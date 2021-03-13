DSM Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 443.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 324,766 shares during the period. AstraZeneca accounts for approximately 0.2% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $19,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AZN opened at $48.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.08 billion, a PE ratio of 50.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.97. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AZN. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. AlphaValue raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.40.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.