DSM Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $95.66 on Friday. Lamar Advertising Company has a one year low of $30.89 and a one year high of $97.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.23.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $428.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.89 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 20.73%. Lamar Advertising’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

LAMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

