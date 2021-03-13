DSM Capital Partners LLC Makes New $360,000 Investment in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 8,126 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,864,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 7,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 10,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $90.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.79. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $49.12 and a twelve month high of $91.34.

