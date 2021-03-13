DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Tops One Day Volume of $2.36 Million

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 13th. One DuckDaoDime token can now be bought for $86.59 or 0.00144821 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. DuckDaoDime has a total market cap of $89.58 million and $2.36 million worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $276.70 or 0.00462764 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.55 or 0.00062791 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00049380 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00070412 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.60 or 0.00084617 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.59 or 0.00524463 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00011817 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Token Profile

DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,496,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,034,535 tokens. DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io.

DuckDaoDime Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

