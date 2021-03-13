Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DUK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $29,000. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.27.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy stock opened at $90.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.72. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $98.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.28%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

