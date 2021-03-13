dynaCERT (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) Shares Down 0.5%

dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) shares traded down 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.43. 30,787 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 157,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.47.

dynaCERT Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DYFSF)

dynaCERT Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, testing, distribution, and installation of transportable hydrogen generator aftermarket products in North America and internationally. Its patented and patent-pending retrofit product provides performance enhancements by injecting hydrogen and oxygen into the air intake manifold resulting in fuel efficiency and reduced carbon emissions.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for dynaCERT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dynaCERT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.