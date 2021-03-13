Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Shares in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 8,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Green Dot by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,796,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,564,000 after purchasing an additional 79,003 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Green Dot by 841.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 676,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,764,000 after purchasing an additional 604,870 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Green Dot by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 436,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,113,000 after purchasing an additional 109,784 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Green Dot by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Green Dot by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 385,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,533,000 after purchasing an additional 15,868 shares in the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 72,980 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $3,327,888.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at $190,790.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $27,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,540.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 451,231 shares of company stock valued at $23,768,667. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.58.

Shares of NYSE:GDOT opened at $51.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.35 and a beta of 0.95. Green Dot Co. has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $64.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.46.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $284.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.32 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Dot Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

