Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Shares in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the third quarter valued at about $2,002,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,401,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 196,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,627,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 26,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTEK traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.65. 1,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,394. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.61 and a 52 week high of $144.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.69, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.46.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $605.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.86%.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Richard A. Lemmon sold 2,722 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $373,594.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,801 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.45, for a total value of $1,398,189.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,631 shares of company stock valued at $3,973,242 over the last 90 days. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TTEK shares. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.83.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

