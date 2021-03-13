Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires Shares of 6,510 Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at $480,262,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,783,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,987,339,000 after buying an additional 1,181,085 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 18,868.3% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 974,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,694,000 after buying an additional 969,077 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 4,127,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $376,592,000 after buying an additional 828,870 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $66,543,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.91. 3,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,682,539. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.77. The firm has a market cap of $51.78 billion, a PE ratio of 66.38, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $92.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EW. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.45.

In related news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $698,722.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,785,418.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $5,791,789.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at $26,172,467.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 402,377 shares of company stock valued at $34,324,351. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

