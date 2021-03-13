Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys 11,084 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 66.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,084 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,714,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,584,000 after buying an additional 137,107 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 14.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,026,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,538,000 after buying an additional 390,143 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,040,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,583,000 after buying an additional 94,726 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,842,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,955,000 after buying an additional 32,019 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 245.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,828,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,335,000 after buying an additional 1,299,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNO traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.26. 11,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,672. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $26.33.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

CNO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.40.

In related news, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 62,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $1,545,402.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 194,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,851.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John R. Kline sold 9,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $241,876.03. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,507.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,397,214. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

Featured Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO).

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.