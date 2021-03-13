Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys 3,082 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 251.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,306 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Cavco Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Cavco Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $191,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVCO shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $234.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Cavco Industries stock opened at $228.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.58 and a 1 year high of $231.35. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.59.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.39. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $288.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.40 million. Research analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.