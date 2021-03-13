Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Shares in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter valued at $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 7,692.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Shares of REGI stock opened at $80.55 on Friday. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $117.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.19.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 22.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on REGI shares. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.13.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.