Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys Shares of 70,245 Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 70,245 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned 0.14% of Fossil Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Fossil Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fossil Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Fossil Group in the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Fossil Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,831 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

Shares of FOSL stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $14.60. 16,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99. The company has a market cap of $751.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.98. Fossil Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $28.60.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The accessories brand company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 5.51%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fossil Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.