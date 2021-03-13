Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $574,000 Stock Position in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) by 296.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,674 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Duluth were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Duluth by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Duluth by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 6,091 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Duluth by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 21,930 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Duluth by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 52,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duluth by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,685,000 after acquiring an additional 63,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DLTH. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTH opened at $15.12 on Friday. Duluth Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.16. The company has a market capitalization of $445.50 million, a PE ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

