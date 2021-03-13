Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Increases Holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABM. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 201.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 11,511 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 26,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 180.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

ABM stock opened at $50.73 on Thursday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $19.79 and a fifty-two week high of $55.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,535.23 and a beta of 1.25.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, CL King upped their target price on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

