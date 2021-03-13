Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $536,000 in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,216 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 230,047 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $19,853,000 after buying an additional 16,302 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $763,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 172,710 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $14,905,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Applied Materials from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Applied Materials from $104.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.57.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $114.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $104.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $124.50.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 0.82%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

