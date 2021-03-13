Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $810,000 in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vale by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,304,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $675,502,000 after purchasing an additional 159,496 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vale by 7.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,568,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,138,000 after purchasing an additional 985,119 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vale by 127.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599,558 shares during the period. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,270,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Vale by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,151,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

VALE stock opened at $17.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.64. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.38.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Vale’s payout ratio is presently 54.38%.

A number of research firms have commented on VALE. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. HSBC raised their target price on Vale from $14.75 to $17.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vale from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

