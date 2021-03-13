Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $832,000 in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Trust Co raised its position in Lam Research by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 7,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $1,507,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $70,134,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Lam Research by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 7.9% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.00.

Shares of LRCX opened at $518.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $550.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $443.65. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $181.38 and a twelve month high of $603.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total value of $7,512,098.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,423 shares of company stock worth $16,904,207 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.