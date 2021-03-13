Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $688,000 Investment in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 99,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cronos Group by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Cronos Group by 400.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 185,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $1,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 9,632,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,325,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Cronos Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Cronos Group from $5.60 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRON traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $10.16. 93,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,510,377. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.92. Cronos Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $15.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67 and a beta of 2.07.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.25). Cronos Group had a net margin of 266.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

