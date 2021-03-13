Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 56,634 Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 56,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,083,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,190,000 after buying an additional 108,252 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,818,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 29,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE M traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.84. 211,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,337,936. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.21. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $22.30.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 billion. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul C. Varga bought 33,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $510,633.30. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on M shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Macy’s from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Macy’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.15.

About Macy's

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

