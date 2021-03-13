Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 13,155 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 58.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,468 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 13,155 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Kirby were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,403,391 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $280,058,000 after buying an additional 97,393 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Kirby by 33.1% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,422,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $123,791,000 after purchasing an additional 851,314 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Kirby by 12.7% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,157,797 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $114,218,000 after purchasing an additional 356,914 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kirby by 184.5% during the third quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 2,441,136 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,447,537 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $52,357,000 after purchasing an additional 57,242 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Kirby from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

In other news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $73,518.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $128,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,284,855.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,423 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

KEX stock opened at $68.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Kirby Co. has a 1 year low of $32.76 and a 1 year high of $68.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.30 and a 200 day moving average of $48.95. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.38, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $489.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.54 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. The business’s revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

